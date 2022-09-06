jared birchall, jiminy cricket after musk's outbursts

- Advertisement -

Jared- - - -after-Musks-outbursts.jpg" alt="Jared Birchall, head of Excession, Elon Musk's 'family office'.rn " />

Rare is the day that Elon Musk does not occupy a page in the media, either for personal or professional reasons. Only in the last few weeks have we known his joke about buying Manchester United; that a new private jet, the Gulfstream G700, has been purchased for more than 76 million euros; that the Tesla Semi, his electric truck, will arrive before the end of the year; that he has sold shares of the manufacturer worth 6,700 million euros, thus reducing his stake to 15%, or that he will create his own social network if the purchase of Twitter fails.

All these decisions are made with the support and advice of Jared Birchall (1974, Modesto, California, USA). If you’ve never heard of his name, don’t be surprised. His former college classmates say they can’t remember him; neither do his former colleagues at Merrill Lynch. But he has been one of the most important people in Musk’s circle for six years. Proof of this is his leadership position in Excession, the family office of the leader of Tesla.

Birchall was born in Modesto, county seat of California’s Stanislaus. He belongs to a large family of 11 brothers, and although they would be enough to create a soccer team, Business Insider collects that they preferred music. Her mother’s obituary presented an idyllic image of the family, indicating that she was the director of a dynastic band called the Birchall Family Singers, with whom they toured California singing.

However, he, as a good American boy, also played sports. In high school he played basketball and football. Additionally, he is an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. In 1992 he enrolled at Brigham Young University, in Provoh, Utah, belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -close to Mormonism-, of which he is also a member.

In 1999, he graduated with a degree in Spanish after spending two years as a missionary, a common occurrence for the youth of his congregation. He continues to belong to this religious current, which prohibits the consumption of alcohol, coffee, tea and tobacco, as well as drugs, and limits the intake of meat. In addition, he opposes homosexuality and abortion. In fact, in 2008, Birchall donated money to support Proposition 8, a California ballot initiative to ban same-sex marriage. Unlike other Mormon movements, his current prohibits polygamy.

Married with five children, Musk’s right-hand man is known for being a very discreet and dedicated man to his family. Unlike his boss, he is not at all active on Twitter. In fact, he only follows 40 people, and keeps his board empty. In contrast, on Facebook he often posts photos of his children and shares posts from his congregation.

He began his career in 1999, at the New York headquarters of Goldman Sachs, as a financial analyst, but a year later he moved to Los Angeles to work in private banking for Merrill Lynch, a relationship that lasted until 2010, when he was fired for “ send correspondence to a client without the approval of the management”, according to the regulatory report.

Two months later, he joined Morgan Stanley, where he was Senior Vice President of Private Banking. A source close to his work in those years assured the Wall Street Journal that, although he was not a superstar, he was good at managing the fortunes of the rich. A work that caught the attention of Musk. Birchall helped arrange hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans for the Tesla founder at a time when he was strapped for cash. For this reason, Musk did not hesitate to call him when in 2016 he founded his family office.

Birchall is also an adviser to his tunneling startup, Boring, and CEO of his company Neuralink, whose goal is to implant quadriplegic patients to control a computer or other devices. He is also a patron of the Musk foundation. According to his environment, he is a person with the word ethics very present in his daily life and trustworthy. Of upright morals, his kindness, measured nature and diplomacy stand out. They assure that he is capable of giving calm and direct advice, and that he is always willing to listen and meditate afterwards, characteristics that, without a doubt, are opposed to the traits that define Musk and that enable him to make decisions about his heritage. sensibly.

But Birchall’s work is not only limited to that. His work has led him, at times, to strange controversies, even to the courts. In 2018, a group of minors and his coach were trapped in a cave in Thailand and Musk proposed using submarines to save them. They were eventually rescued with the help of several British cavers. One of them, Vernon Unsworth, after taking the boys out, declared that Musk could “put his submarine where it hurts.” Offense to which Musk responded via Twitter by calling him a pedophile. Meanwhile, Birchall created a fake email address under the name of James Brickhouse to hire a private investigator to track down Unsworth’s life. Although Musk later apologized and deleted the tweet, the matter landed in court, where Birchall had to testify.

Despite this and other incidents, he does not hesitate to follow his boss in all his fights. This fidelity led him to move with his family from California to Texas after Musk announced in 2020 that he would. There, according to Bloomberg, he bought a $2.25 million home in Austin, runs his boss’s business and attends various events on his behalf.

Conflict over Twitter

In April, Elon Musk announced his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. An operation that he directed in the shadow Jared Birchall together with Morgan Stanley. The bank committed $5.5 billion in loans to the Tesla executive, contingent on the acquisition going ahead.

In July, after Twitter shares fell 37% after starting negotiations, Musk backed down, claiming falsehood in his percentage of real accounts. In October, both parties will meet in court.