Japan to launch a wooden satellite into space next year

Japan is carrying out an innovative project by developing a satellite made of wood from magnolia trees.

Researchers from Kyoto University have carried out tests on the International Space Station (ISS) and have determined that magnolia wood is an ideal material for the construction of satellites. These tests demonstrated that magnolia wood is strong and capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of space without significant damage. The wooden satellite, called LignoSat, is expected to be launched jointly by NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2024. This innovation promises advantages in terms of cost, sustainability, and ease of decommissioning.

The potential of wood in space

Contrary to what one might think, wood has unique advantages as a satellite construction material. It is easier and cheaper to produce compared to traditionally used metal alloys. On the other hand, it is respectful with the environment, light and flexible. During re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the wood would burn completely, reducing the risk associated with disintegration of satellites. However, it is important to note that the satellite’s internal components will continue to be made of traditional materials that would not burn as easily.

Research on the International Space Station

The research team from Kyoto University carried out an experiment on the ISS using three wood samples. These samples, exposed to the harsh conditions of space for 10 months, returned to Earth last January. The analysis of the samples revealed that the magnolia wood was the most versatile and resistant, without suffering decay or damage such as cracks, flaking or deformation. There were also no changes in the mass of the samples before and after their exposure in space.

The LignoStella Space Wood project

In collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, Kyoto University started the LignoStella Space Wood project in 2020 with the goal of eventually launching a wooden satellite into space. Simulated tests on Earth suggested that the wood could withstand a wide range of temperatures and hold up in near-vacuum conditions. Based on successful test results on the ISS, the team has selected magnolia wood, known as “Hoonoki” in Japanese, as the ideal material for the LignoSat satellite due to its high workability, dimensional stability, and overall strength.

The launch of the LignoSat satellite

The LignoSat wooden satellite will reportedly be launched jointly by NASA and JAXA in 2024. In addition to conducting amateur radio operations, the satellite will play an educational role by teaching students about the characteristics of satellites. The project does not stop there, since the research group is investigating the mechanism of degradation of materials at the nanometric level. The results of these investigations could lead to the development of high-performance and robust wood materials for new space applications.