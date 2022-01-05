Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News January 27: Apple to announce its fiscal results for the last quarter

The American company is always in the news for whatever it does or says, even if it is not closely related to the company’s own devices. On this occasion we note that at the end of January, specifically next January 27, will announce the fiscal results of the last fiscal year. There is always expectation to know if the predictions of the analysts are fulfilled but above all to know what new record the company can break. January 27th. The financial results of the company are expected to be exceptional Apple announced that it will detail earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 on January 27. It will be done online and it is expected that after the presentation that the CEO of Apple can make there will be a speaking session for the shareholders in which Luca Maestri will also intervene. The convocation It is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time. The period over which to analyze is the quarter ending in December. A quarter that is one of the most important for the company, because it is the one that covers the Christmas period and especially because it is where the presentations and launches of new devices usually take place.

This year has been an important one for the company. Given that and that most of Apple’s iPhone 13 shipments to date happen during the quarter, the numbers are expected to be very favorable for the company.

We have to bear in mind the numbers from the latest financial report, the one released at the end of last year. The company announced that iPhone sales reached $ 38.9 billion in the fourth fiscal quarter, a sharp increase over the same period last year, 2020. The tech giant’s iPad revenue has also increased 21% to reach 8.3 billion dollars. Mac’s revenue was nearly flat, but it managed to hit an all-time high of $ 9.2 billion for the fourth quarter. Services also hit record highs, reaching $ 8.8 billion in revenue, which represents a year-on-year growth of 26%.

Now we will have to wait for that date. On January 27, the numbers are expected to continue growing, thanks mainly to the presence of new Mac models with the new chips. Keep in mind that the company has recently become the first to achieve a historical value of $ 3 trillion in performance. So that the numbers will still be just as good.