January 27: Apple to announce its fiscal results for the last quarter

The American company is always in the news for whatever it does or says, even if it is not closely related to the company’s own devices. On this occasion we note that at the end of January, specifically next January 27, will announce the fiscal results of the last fiscal year. There is always expectation to know if the predictions of the analysts are fulfilled but above all to know what new record the company can break.
January 27th. The financial results of the company are expected to be exceptional
Apple announced that it will detail earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 on January 27. It will be done online and it is expected that after the presentation that the CEO of Apple can make there will be a speaking session for the shareholders in which Luca Maestri will also intervene. The convocation It is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time.
The period over which to analyze is the quarter ending in December. A quarter that is one of the most important for the company, because it is the one that covers the Christmas period and especially because it is where the presentations and launches of new devices usually take place.