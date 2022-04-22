EntertainmentTech News

James Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?

By: Brian Adam

We are at a time when there have been many movements by the streaming video platforms more important, such as purchases and mergers (and there are some that are not having a good time, such as Netflix). The fact is that there are historical sagas that for this reason change houses and, one of them, is the one whose protagonist is james-bond. We tell you where you can find his movies and, also, when.

The most famous secret agent in history is moving, and the reason is that MGM is already part of one of the most relevant VOD services currently on the market (and that is only growing unstoppably). We talk about Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, if you have an account on the platform, you can enjoy the first effects of the $8.5 billion purchase made by Jeff Bezos’ well-known company.

All the James Bond movies are coming to Prime Video

If everything that has to do with the character created by the British Ian Fleming (and who has even given to launch board games), to enjoy each and every movie that have agent 007 as the protagonist, you will have to go to the amazon service To see them. At first it was said that a couple of them would not land (Casino Royale from 1967 and Never Say Never Again from 1983), but it has finally been confirmed that the twenty-seven that have been shot will be part of the Prime Video catalog -and so it will be with the rest of those that arrive from now on.

In addition, the date on which all this will happen worldwide has also been communicated: the next day May 1. Come on, there’s nothing left for it to happen. And this is just an appetizer, since the catalog of the platform we are talking about is going to grow exponentially from now on due to the fact that content acquired from MGM will gradually be added. Some of them are franchises like Rocky; Robocop; Fargo; and even the Vikings series. So until reaching a whopping 4,000 movies and 17,000 series.

Is the new James Bond coming to Amazon?

Yes, with the title no time to die and being the last one with Daniel Craig as the protagonist (and with quite questionable content, since the agent looks much less like what Fleming thought in his day), this film will be one of those that you will be able to see at home next month if you have a Prime Video account. So great news for Amazon customers who like action movies.

