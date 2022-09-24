Jakarta EE 10: The first major release in 5 years is aimed at cloud applications

After more than five years, EE 10 is the new feature release of the Java Enterprise Standard.

The Jakarta EE 10, originally planned for the end of June, was released three months later. After moving to the Eclipse Foundation and the associated organizational challenges – among other things, the namespace protected by Oracle javax.* across the board jakarta.* replaced – Jakarta EE 10 is the first new feature release in five years.

The company’s own goals are ambitious: “Building an Open Source Ecosystem for Native Enterprise Java”, according to the Jakarta EE homepage. This is also absolutely necessary if you want to survive in times of containers, cloud native and co.

A quick look back

A quick look back helps to better understand the importance of the current Jakarta EE release in the 20-year history of the Java Enterprise Standard:

The last real feature release for Java Enterprise was Java EE 8 in August 2017. At that time, among other things, an independent security API, JSON binding and a JAX-RS reactive client were introduced. The following two releases Jakarta EE 8 and Jakarta EE 9 initially did not bring any further new features, but were only used to implement the move away from Oracle to the Eclipse Foundation and, at the same time, to migrate the namespaces from javax.* to jakarta.* . The jump to version 9.1, which was current before Jakarta EE 10, is only to be understood as a maintenance release, which brought support for Java SE 11, but no new features.

Conversely, this means that the current version of Jakarta EE 9.1 from the point of view of the functionality offered is still at the level of Java EE 8, a level from five years ago! This is exactly the reason why the current Release 10 was so eagerly awaited. The main question here is whether the Enterprise Java Standard can still be used in highly dynamic environments such as the cloud in the future.

Even if the innovations were known in advance due to the Jakarta EE Specification Process, which is extremely transparent in a positive sense, it is worth taking a closer look. Especially against the background that with CDI Lite and the Core Profile the basis was created to be able to operate Jakarta EE-based services in the future in a lean cloud-native environment without the ballast of an application server.

The new CDI universe

Already with version 2.0 and thus as part of Java EE 8, the CDI specification (Contexts Dependency Injection) was divided into the areas of Core CDI, CDI in Java SE and CDI in Java EE. While the Core CDI area specifies the basic functionality of CDI, the other two areas define additional features for the respective Java SE and Java EE environments.

The new CDI 4.0 specification goes one step further. With the introduction of CDI Lite and CDI Full, a further subdivision of Core CDI takes place. While CDI Full is intended to act as the basis for application servers, CDI Lite is always used when it comes to creating a narrow runnable, for example in the form of a microservice.

This raises the question of why there is still CDI Full at all. The optimization step just outlined is largely based on not using reflection at runtime, which entails some restrictions. For example, an application based on CDI Lite must not offer any scopes (session and conversation) that can be passivated. Decorator and Specializes annotations are also taboo. The fact that the mechanism of the CDI Portable Extensions is also not available in CDI Lite should be much more important for most applications. With the help of the Portable Extensions, the functionality of the CDI container can be easily extended via drag & drop.

To be fair, it should not be denied that there is a counterpart for the Portable Extensions in CDI Lite called Build Compatible Extension. It can be assumed that many of the Portable Extensions currently established in the JEE community will also be available in the future in the form of Build Compatible Extensions.

Microservices, Cloud-native & Co

The CDI-Lite API is already exciting on its own, but it only shows its full strength in combination with another innovation of the Jakarta EE 10 specification: the Core Profile. The new profile is deliberately kept much leaner than the two previous variants Full Profile and Web Profile and only has seven APIs:

Jakarta Annotations 2.1

Jakarta CDI 4.0 Lite

Jakarta Dependency Injection 2.0

Jakarta Interceptors 2.1

Jakarta JSON Processing 2.1

Jakarta JSON Binding 3.0

Jakarta RESTful Web Services 3.1

Thanks to the small size of the resulting artifact and the shortened start-up phase through the use of compile-time optimization via CDI Lite, suitable candidates for highly dynamic and automatically scaling systems for cloud-native and Kubernetes applications are created.

A closer look at the Core Profile APIs reveals that they are nearly identical to the Eclipse MicroProfile Jakarta EE APIs. This is no coincidence: It is a declared goal of both specifications that future versions of the Eclipse MicroProfile should be based on the current version of the Jakarta EE Core Profile. This step provides improved compatibility between the two. Other candidates for future Jakarta EE Core Profile compatibility include helidon.io, Quarkus, and Micronaut.