5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsJacksonville startup eyes Charlotte growth plans after launching in city's sports venues

Jacksonville startup eyes Charlotte growth plans after launching in city's sports venues

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
tendedbar serving real cocktails 1 1 1024x768100xx900 900 150 0.jpg
tendedbar serving real cocktails 1 1 1024x768100xx900 900 150 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

A Jacksonville-based company behind an automated drink machine serving wine and cocktails is targeting Charlotte for expansion, landing agreements with high-traffic sports and entertainment venues while eyeing expansion elsewhere in town.

The company, TendedBar, already counts Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center among its clients. BofA Stadium, owned by Tepper Sports & Entertainment, began using TendedBar in November at stadium events, including Carolina Panthers NFL games.

The company…

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Microsoft presents Activision Blizzard deal defense to the EU

Microsoft has a chance to argue its case to buy Activision in front of...
Tech News

Swan Retro 6L Manual Air Fryer review: sleek with a decent capacity

One-minute reviewThe Swan Retro 6L Manual Air Fryer is one of five models of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.