Jack Dorsey is leaving Twitter for good

Jack Dorsey, who was CEO of Twitter until last November, He has definitely resigned from the company. After helping found the company 16 years ago, and taking the reins again in 2015, Dorsey had moved into the second row as a member of Twitter’s board of directors. He only lasted six months in that position before submitting his resignation.

In recent months, Dorsey has increasingly distanced himself from Twitter to focus Block, a company in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector. Already when he resigned as CEO he had plans to leave Twitter, as the company itself acknowledged in a statement: “He will remain on the board until his contract expires at the next shareholders’ meeting in 2022.”

TheirReplacement as CEO was Parag Agrawal, until then CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of the company, and whom Dorsey said he trusted “deeply.” The departure of the latter marks the end of an era at Twitter, which now appears to be on the verge of being taken over by Elon Musk.

In late April, Musk shocked the world by announcing that he had reached a deal to buy the social network for $44 billion. However, a few weeks later, the tycoon opted forr temporarily withdraw your offer.

“Twitter deal temporarily suspended pending details supporting estimate that fake/spam accounts represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a tweet, accompanied by a Reuters article stating the inaccurate Twitter estimate when calculating the proportion of fake accounts on the platform. This Musk announcement caused an immediate drop in the value of Twitter shares, which in a few hours plummeted up to 6%.

