jabra introduces knockdown price noise canceling headphones

Jabra It is one of the great references when it comes to buying headphones for sports. And now they have just announced the arrival of a alternative to Apple AirPods You won’t be disappointed at all.

Taking advantage of the arrival of CES 2022, Jabra Introduces New Solution to the Elite Family of Wireless Headphones, the Elite 4 Active model, which will go on sale for a price of $ 119. These are waterproof headphones that also feature active noise cancellation, which sit between the $ 99 Elite 3 and the $ 180 Elite 7 Active. The Elite 4 Active went on sale today January 3 in three different colors, black, light mint and navy blue.

Jabra ensures that their new Elite 4 Active offers a secure and comfortable fit, for which the use of hooks or wing tips has not been necessary. Of course, they are not as safe as the Elite 7 Active, a higher priced model with a ShakeGrip rubber coating that the 4 does not have. Despite this difference, The Elite 4 Active do have an IP57 rating, so they have the same level of protection against dust and water as the more vitaminized model.

A headset that won’t disappoint

Jabra Elite 4 Active colors, Jabra

A point to highlight is its autonomy, since as reported by Jabra, these have a duration of seven hours, to which are added 28 more hours with its charging case. GThanks to its fast charge, 10 minutes are enough to enjoy one more hour of use.

As in the other headphones of the firm, the Elite 4 Active have a transparency mode, by which it is possible to bring the outside world to the inside. This can come in handy if you have to talk to someone or to be able to listen around you when you may find yourself in a dangerous place, such as a road junction. What’s more, Jabra has included aptX and Bluetooth AAC support.

Android users will be able to enjoy certain additional advantages with the Elite 4 Active, because thanks to the technology Google Fast Pair, In addition to the option of integrated access to Amazon Alexa or Spotify Tap, they will enjoy a much simpler setup procedure.

The headphones can be used independently, either for listening to music or making calls. Without a doubt, a model of the most complete and that comes to stand up to the AirPods Pro with a price of 120 euros.

