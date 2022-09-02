Jabra Elite 5, active noise cancellation and 7 hours of battery life

- Advertisement -

A few hours ago, as we were telling you this morning, IFA 2022 began, one of the most important technological meetings of the year. Thus, as you have already been checking throughout the day, there are many manufacturers that are presenting all kinds of novelties. If there is an event that marks the end of the holidays and the return to school of the technology sector, it is undoubtedly the fair that is held every year, with the arrival of September, in Berlin. And one of the many and very interesting announcements of this first day of the fair has been that of Jabra, which has taken advantage of the Berlin event to present a new addition to its catalogue, its new Jabra 5, true wireless headphones in a compact format.

The Jabra Elite 5 are based on an integrated Qualcomm QCC3050 which provides, among other features, Hybrid Noise (ANC), based on feedback microphones inside the ear and feedback microphones outside. Therefore, the performance of this active cancellation is less sensitive to the way the headphones are placed in the ear and ensures safer noise cancellation over a wider range of frequencies.

In terms of sound quality, these Jabra Elite 5 have 6-millimeter speakers and are supported by Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio technology to provide audio resolution of up to 96 kilohertz. And in the opposite direction, that is, in the sound capture to hold conversations, they include six external microphones and other internal ones, so that the combination of the signal captured by all of them allows to provide a very clear and sharp sound signal even in noisy environments.

In the connectivity section, The Jabra Elite 5 have Bluetooth 5.2 with the function of Bluetooth multipoint, which allows you to connect two devices simultaneously. This enhanced connectivity is supported by the implementation of Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and voice-activated Alexa Built-In technologies. Jabra has also partnered with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback, which allows access to the app with a single tap.

Another notable aspect is that of its autonomy, and that is that with activated noise cancellation they are capable of providing up to seven hours of autonomy, which added to the three full recharges that its case can provide, we are faced with a total autonomy of 28 hours. And in terms of resistance during use, these Jabra Elite 5 have obtained a classification of IP55 protection.

LThe Jabra Elite 5 are now on sale on the Jabra website and, although its normal price is 149.99 euros, during the first week after its launch it is possible to buy them with a discount of 13%, for 129.99 euros.