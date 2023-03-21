Jabra Elite 4 are the brand’s new headphones with Bluetooth 5.2, ANC and autonomy of up to 28 hours

Jabra today announced its new pair of fully wireless headphones that will serve as a premium mid-range option in its extensive portfolio. The Elite 4 brings several advanced features to ensure high fidelity sound, but with a less aggressive suggested price than the Elite 5, launched in September at US$ 149. The new accessories are equipped with 6 millimeter speakers with a bandwidth that varies between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz. There’s an array of four microphones that work to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality, contributing to a more immersive experience without interference from outside sounds.

With Bluetooth 5.2, the Elite 4 supports Qualcomm aptX and SBC codecs, in addition to promising more energy efficiency than products with older versions of wireless technology. The headphones support Spotify Tap and Fast Pair for quick pairing on Android devices, as well as Swift Pair for Windows. Another present connectivity feature is Bluetooth Multipoint, which allows you to connect the headphones with two devices simultaneously. The user can quickly switch the audio source to answer a voice call, for example, while staying connected to music playback on the PC. How to stop your Android phone from tracking where you go this summer

The accessories have a format designed with a focus on ergonomics and durability, therefore, in addition to promising comfort with their silicone tips, the headphones have a degree of protection classified as IP55 (resistant to dust and splashes of water). The Elite 4 has an estimated battery life of 5 hours and 30 minutes (with ANC) or up to 7 hours (without ANC) of continuous audio playback. Considering the recharge offered by the case, the Total autonomy is up to 22 hours. The earbuds support fast charging that adds about 1 hour of playtime with just 10 minutes of recharge on the marry.

price and availability