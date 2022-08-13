iX workshops: Using containers professionally

This practice-oriented workshop shows you how you can use the advantages of in your company. Early bird discount until 22.8.

Containers promise more efficiency in the use of available resources and better control over the IT infrastructure. However, many companies do not find it easy to get started with complex container technology and use it productively.

The iX–Workshop Container in professional use is aimed at anyone who works in system administration or software development as a DevOps engineer and would like to take advantage of containerization of their data and applications. In this four-day training course, trainer Florian Frank uses practical examples to illustrate working with containers various real-life scenarios. This includes creating containers and then connecting them to the network, exchanging data between containers, and persisting files throughout the lifecycle of a container.

The iX workshop will take place online from September 19th to 22nd, 2022. The number of participants is limited to 12 in order to leave plenty of room for exchange with the trainer and time for your own questions. Early birders can get a 10% early bird discount on the workshop fee until August 22nd.