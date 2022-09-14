iX workshop: Testing and certifying IT products according to EU law (last call)

In two days you will be prepared for the and certification of your IT to standards such as CC, BSZ and NESAS.

New regulatory requirements at EU level due to the Cyber ​​Security Act are causing more and more manufacturers to deal with the security testing and certification of the software and hardware they create. But which rules and regulations do you have to observe in Germany and on the European market?

In the two-day online workshop Legally compliant – security testing and certification for IT products, you will learn about the common procedures in this area. These include the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC), the accelerated security test (BSZ) of the Federal Office for Information Security or the security framework NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme) and tests according to IEC 62443-4-2 (Industrial security). You will learn which methods are used for testing and how to implement the necessary protective measures in your IT products.

The speaker Sebastian Fritsch is head of the BSI Common Criteria (CC) test center of secuvera and has been working as an evaluator, auditor and consultant for more than 10 years. The online training will take place on September 27th and 28th, in the mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the maximum number of participants of 15 people, the workshop offers plenty of opportunity for questions and exchange.

