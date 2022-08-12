iX Workshop: System Deployment and Automation with Ansible

- Advertisement -

In this interactive online course, Linux admins learn from practical examples how to efficiently manage their IT infrastructure. Early bird discount until 22.8.

is probably the most used tool for configuration management. With the tool, s in the network can be configured and managed from a central instance, and applications can be deployed and updated automatically. Ansible uses existing programs so that no special client software is required.

In this interactive online workshop with many practical exercises, you will get to know the areas of application and concepts of Ansible. You will build an Ansible environment and practice using playbooks to complete complex tasks. Ansible’s role concept is also an issue. Speaker Carl Camurca comes from the Linux system house B1; His focus is on , effective administration and configuration management. The iX Workshop System & Management with Ansible will take place from September 19th to 22nd, 2022 in an online training environment from B1 Systems. A current web browser is sufficient to participate. It is aimed at Linux admins with basic knowledge of shell programming and is limited to 15 participants to leave plenty of room for questions, discussions and individual support. If you book by August 22nd, you will receive a 10% early bird discount. Facebook improves the description of images for blind people System deployment & management with Ansible, online course, September 19-22, 2022: Further information and registration

