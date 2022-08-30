iX-Workshop: Successfully in the cloud with your own Cloud Competence Center

Build and use specific expertise and skills for a successful transformation in your own company. With 10 percent discount until 1.9.

In-house know-how plays a decisive role in the successful migration of company applications and data to the cloud. The iX workshop Internal IT as a cloud provider – building a cloud shows how you can set up an internal competence center in your own company or organization for this purpose. Not only does it serve as the first point of contact within the company for “everything that has to do with the cloud”; it also helps in the definition and implementation of Cloud Best Practices. Last but not least, a CCC also acts as a compass and control authority by defining and implementing a cloud governance framework.

- Advertisement -

This one-day online workshop is aimed at cloud architects and IT and project managers who are planning to move to the cloud or are already in the process of migrating applications and data to the cloud. Trainer Fabian Brechlin is Managing Director of Rewion GmbH and supports companies as a consultant for cloud and modern workplaceprojects.

The training will take place online on September 29, 2022 and is limited to 20 participants so that there is plenty of room for questions about setting up your own Cloud Competence Center. If you book by September 1st, you will receive a 10 percent early bird discount.