iX workshop: Software-defined storage with Ceph

Learn online in three days how to install and administrate a cluster with Ceph. If you book by 12.9. 10 percent early booking discount.

The distributed storage Ceph allows data to be distributed over any number of servers in a high-performance and fail-safe manner. In the 3-day online course Software- Storage with Ceph, you will learn how to install and administrate a storage cluster with Ceph from scratch and use it in practice.

- Advertisement -

The training first introduces you to the basics of storage management and Ceph and then deals with practical aspects such as security and monitoring. The speaker Michael Raabe comes from the system house B1 Systems. He has been dealing with network and cluster technology, high availability and virtualization for over 15 years.

The online training will take place from October 24th to 26th in a browser-based learning and practice environment. Participation is limited to 12 people, so you have plenty of opportunity to exchange ideas with the speaker and the other participants. If you book by 12.9. receive a 10 percent early bird discount.

