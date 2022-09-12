iX-Workshop: Set up Azure AD as central authentication service

Learn how to use Active Directory from the cloud as an provider and how to securely manage hybrid identities with AD.

In the iX training Set up Azure Active Directory as a authentication , you will learn how to synchronize users and other identities from the on-premises Active Directory in their domain with Azure AD in order to provide a central, highly available environment for authentication and authorization. Not only the management of such hybrid identities is part of this workshop, but also the protection of the identities against attacks and the connection of applications to Azure AD as an authentication provider.

This one-day training on September 26 is designed as an online workshop. In order to ensure sufficient time for questions and exchange, participation is limited to 20 people. Trainer Thomas Windscheif has been a consultant in the areas of Microsoft infrastructure and hybrid Microsoft SaaS services for many years. He supports customers in the public sector in the modernization and automation of business processes.

