iX workshop: Securing Windows 10 and 11 in the company

Learn with many practical examples how to safely operate 10 and 11 (Pro and Enterprise) in your . With 10% early bird discount until 27.9.

The two-day online Windows 10 and 11 in the company uses many practical examples to show the interaction of the various security mechanisms and tools in Windows Pro and Enterprise. The workshop also highlights typical attack scenarios for Windows systems and how to protect against them. It takes into account both classic on-premises installations of Windows 10 and 11 as well as hybrid models in combination with Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune).

- Advertisement -

The speaker Christian Biehler is an expert in information management and IT security. His main topics are the security of networks and applications in classic as well as in modern and hybrid Windows environments.

The workshop will take place on October 25th and 26th, 2022 as an interactive online training course, so that you can participate comfortably with a browser and headset from your workplace in the company or from home. Limiting the number of participants to 20 leaves plenty of room for questions and exchanges with the speakers and each other.