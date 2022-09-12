iX-Workshop: Penetration tests – methodology, tender, evaluation

Successfully commission and use pen tests to detect and eliminate weaknesses in your own IT. Until 12.9. with 10% early booking discount.

tests (“Pentests”) are a good way to discover gaps and weaknesses in your own IT infrastructure. You can carry out the pentesting yourself, but you can also hire external security specialists if you lack expertise or are short on resources. in the iX-Workshop penetration tests: understanding the , writing it out correctly and evaluating the results on October 11th and 12th you will find out which points you should pay attention to if you want to have your applications and systems professionally examined (or have them examined).

In addition, the training course over two mornings conveys methodological competence in test areas such as port and vulnerability scans, web applications and end devices and shows you where classic stumbling blocks – not only when performing the penetration tests themselves, but also when evaluating and analyzing the results – lie.

Speaker Tobias Glemser is the managing director of the security specialist secuvera and a BSI-certified penetration tester. If you book by September 12, you will receive a 10 percent early bird discount on the workshop fee.

