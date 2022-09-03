iX workshop: Orchestrate containers with Kubernetes

Over four days, learn the ins and outs of as an orchestration tool for . With 10% early bird discount until 12.9.

In the four-day intensive Container Orchestration with Kubernetes, you will learn in practical exercises how to install, configure, manage and productively use the orchestration tool Kubernetes on a cluster. Using specific examples, you will learn how your own applications can be run on Kubernetes.

This online training is aimed at Linux admins who already have experience in using and administering Docker. In addition to the Kubernetes basics, more advanced topics such as load balancing, authentication and the integration of persistent storage are also part of the workshop.

The course takes place from 10.-13. October as a remote classroom. Due to the limitation to 15 participants, there is plenty of room for questions and exchange. Speaker Michael Unke works as a consultant and trainer for B1 Systems with a focus on Kubernetes, Rancher and Docker. If you register by September 12, you will receive a 10 percent early bird discount on the workshop price.

