iX workshop on cloud use: Secure Azure & Co. effectively

German companies and institutions are increasingly moving their data to the public cloud. But how do you protect your data and applications there from theft and industrial espionage? And what about data protection? How do you avoid becoming dependent on the cloud provider whose services you lock into? And what skills and knowledge does your own IT team need to successfully manage data and services in a cloud infrastructure or a hybrid environment?

The two-day iX workshop Secure Cloud Use: Effective measures to secure Azure & Co for IT decision-makers and implementers as well as security and data protection officers provides the tools for the secure use of the public cloud. You will learn important security standards, best practices and concrete measures to secure Microsoft Azure and develop a guide for secure cloud use in your company – even if you use a cloud other than Microsoft, such as AWS or GCP.

The interactive online workshop will take place on August 24th and 25th, 2022 via video conference. It is limited to 15 participants to leave plenty of room for questions to the speaker and for exchange among each other. The trainer Inés Atug from HiSolutions AG studied mathematics and has been working in IT security since 2012. Her focus areas are cryptography, data protection and secure cloud computing.

