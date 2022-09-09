iX workshop: Modern cryptography in corporate use (last call)

How do encryption and digital signatures work and how do they help secure company data? A 101 over two mornings (online).

Cryptographic processes such as encryption and digital signatures help to send and store data securely. But how exactly do these and other cryptographic methods work and which techniques are suitable for which scenarios?

The iX Understanding and using cryptography provides sound basic knowledge with a lot of practical relevance over two mornings. You will get an overview of modern, common encryption techniques and learn what distinguishes digital signatures, certificates and hash functions.

Hacker Attacks and Post-Quantum Cryptography

The speaker, security expert and penetration tester Björn Kaidel from Secuvera, will also show which methods hackers use to attack encryption processes, digital signatures, MACs and hash functions. He explains technical terms clearly and not dryly. The training ends with an outlook on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) & Cryptoagility.

This cryptography workshop will take place online in the browser on September 28th and 29th, 2022. In order to leave plenty of room for exchange and questions, the number of participants is limited to 15.

