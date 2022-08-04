iX workshop: Managing containers and clusters with Kubernetes & Rancher

In this two-day workshop, admins learn how to set up a cluster with rancher tools and run it productively. Still places available.

Rancher simplifies and homogenizes the management of your company or organization’s various Kubernetes . The two day iX-Online training container management with Kubernetes & Rancher teaches admins in many practical exercises how to set up and manage such a container management environment with Kubernetes and Rancher.

You will learn how to use the Kubernetes and Rancher duo to install, operate, monitor, secure and restore clusters in your network. You’ll also learn how to launch container workloads in different ways, set up storage and networking, and use Helm charts. The workshop also shows you how to create a CI/CD environment for the automated deployment of applications in the cluster.

This training will take place online on September 19th and 20th, 2022. To participate successfully, you should have a basic understanding of and be comfortable with the Linux command line. Speaker Thomas Wurfbaum works for B1 Systems GmbH as a consultant and trainer with a focus on high-availability container environments and storage. Participation in this intensive workshop is limited to 15 people. If you book by August 22nd, you will receive a 10 percent discount.

