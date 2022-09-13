iX workshop: KRITIS – Special test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG

Gain test for § 8a BSIG; including an optional, directly subsequent final exam. With 10% early bird discount until 26.9.

Critical infrastructures ( ) in companies and official bodies are subject to special security requirements, as specified in § 8a paragraph 1 BSIG. In the two-day iX workshop special test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG on October 24th and 25th, after passing the final exam, you will receive the additional qualification “Special test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG” at the end of the training. You can then carry out security checks yourself in accordance with § 8a of the law of the Federal Office for Information Security.

The online workshop is aimed in particular at in-house auditors, at auditors with IT auditing experience and at employees of the auditing body and operators of critical infrastructures (KRITIS). This training is limited to 15 participants in order to enable an intensive exchange among each other and an optimal preparation for the examination and certification.

The speaker Christin Nebauer from the consulting company for security and IT management HiSolutions is a certified lead auditor according to ISO 27001. This iX workshop follows the BSI training concept. If you book by September 26, 2022, you will receive a ten percent discount on the workshop fee.

