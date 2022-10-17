iX workshop: IT law for admins – the basis, stumbling blocks and practice

Operate the company IT legally compliant? The online workshop on 10.11. deals with rights, obligations and options for action for admins. 10% discount until 13.10.

In day-to-day IT work in companies, legal issues primarily concern administrators. The one-day iX workshop law for admins – legally compliant IT operations: basics, pitfalls and practical solutions on November 10, 2022 explains what IT administrators are legally allowed to do, what they are not allowed to do – and what they can do in certain situations are even legally obliged.

- Advertisement -

The training is not only aimed at system and network administrators, but also at IT decision-makers and security officers who want to get a well-founded overview of the legal situation with their possibilities and risks for their own company.

Legal issues – concrete, but not dryly explained

In this online workshop, the two speakers will address specific legal issues from the daily work of IT teams. During the training there is an opportunity to deepen what has been conveyed through questions and discussions and to bring in situations from your own everyday IT life.

The workshop will be conducted by a well-established team consisting of a technician and a lawyer: Dr. Christoph Wegener has been a freelance consultant with wecon.it-consulting in the areas of information security, data protection and open source since 1999. Joerg Heidrich is legal counsel, data protection officer at Heise Medien and also works as a lawyer in Hanover.

- Advertisement -

The course is limited to 20 participants and thus offers sufficient opportunity for exchange with each other and with the speakers. There are still some places left. Those who book by October 13 will receive a 10 percent discount on the workshop fee.

