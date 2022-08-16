iX Workshop: IAM and Single Sign-on with Keycloak

Implement identity and access management, SSO and multifactor authentication with the OpenID Connect provider . 10% discount until August 24th.

Keycloak is Red Hat’s certified implementation of the OpenID Connect protocol. With the open-source tool, users from directory services such as Active Directory or LDAP can be securely logged on to various web applications using sign-on and multi-factor authentication.

In the three-day online training Basics of SSO with Keycloak, you will learn how to set up and configure Keycloak as an identity provider for your company and integrate it with services and applications. The OTP process integrated in Keycloak supports soft tokens (smartphone + app) and offers a self-service portal for configuration. This built-in one-time password feature is demonstrated and explained in the training.

The online training will take place from September 21-23 in a browser-based learning and practice environment. Trainer Tilman Kranz has many years of experience in the development and administration as well as in setting up directory services. He advises clients on the development and implementation of compliance guidelines.

Participation is limited to 12 people to create plenty of opportunity for exchange with the speaker and the other participants. If you book by August 24th you will receive a 10 percent early bird discount on the training fee.