iX Workshop: Elastic Stack Fundamentals (Last Call)

Over three days you will learn how to use the tools to monitor, analyze and visualize your own company data in real time.

The Elastic Stack (also: ELK Stack) tool collection is suitable for a variety of applications – from logging and monitoring of complex IT environments to complex data analysis. In the online Elastic Stack : Collect, analyze and visualize data, you will learn over three days how to use the tools of the ELK Stack to monitor, evaluate and visualize your own company data in order to draw company-relevant insights.

The Elastic Stack consists of various tools, each specialized for specific tasks but coordinated with one another: This is how it collects beats data from a variety of sources. log stash aggregates the collected data and prepares it for further processing. Elasticsearch saves the data as a distributed document-based database and search engine, which is then processed with the visualization tool Kibana to be presented clearly. Get to know the components of the ELK Stack in a practical way - Advertisement - In this online training, you will install and configure the individual components of the Elastic Stack and use practical examples and best practices to learn what is possible with it. The speaker Christian Rost works as a consultant and trainer with a focus on high-availability container environments, Elastic Stack, ownCloud and configuration management at the system house B1 Systems. The workshop will take place from September 12th to 14th, 2022 and is aimed at experienced system admins. Participation is limited to 12 people to allow enough time for practical exercises, exchange of experiences and questions. There are still some places left. The course uses the B1 online learning environment, for which you only need a computer with a current browser (Chrome and Firefox have been tested).