iX workshop: Developing web applications with the JavaScript framework React

In a three-day online intensive workshop, you will learn how to create modern web applications with the widely used JavaScript framework React.

 

The interactive three-day online workshop Developing web applications with React introduces the design principles of the popular JavaScript framework and explains in detail the special features and possibilities of React. You will learn which situations React is suitable for and how to use it to design and develop your own applications. Hands-on labs introduce you to React concepts from props to hooks API to server communication and state management with Redux.

The last day of the workshop is dedicated to testing and deploying React applications. Trainer and longtime JavaScript developer Sebastian Springer explains, among other things, how to carry out unit and integration tests with the tools Jest and Cypress.

The training will take place online from November 2nd to 4th, 2022 and is aimed at web developers with a solid basic knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The course is limited to 15 participants to ensure individual attention and space for questions and exchange.

