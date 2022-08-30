HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftiX-Workshop: Develop modern desktop applications with WinUI 3

iX-Workshop: Develop modern desktop applications with WinUI 3

By Brian Adam
modern desktop applications-that-alert-seconds-before-any-seismic-movement/">applications for Windows 10 and 11 with the Windows App SDK and Microsoft’s graphics framework WinUI 3. With a 10 percent early bird discount until September 12th.

 

As the successor to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Microsoft offers the Windows UI Library 3 (WinUI 3), a new XAML-based GUI library for creating modern desktop applications. In the two-day online workshop develop Modern Desktop Applications with WinUI 3, you will get to know WinUI3 from the ground up and learn how to use the App SDK in combination with the new graphics framework to create modern business applications for Windows 10 and 11.

The workshop will take place online on October 5th and 6th. In order to allow plenty of space for your own questions and a lively exchange of experiences, also with the speaker, the number of places in this workshop is limited to 15. As an experienced software developer, trainer Dr. Veikko Krypczyk mainly with Microsoft products.

