iX workshop: Continuous integration and agile software development with Jenkins

Hands-on with Jenkins – set up the system, connect to ticket systems & version management and create CI/CD pipelines.

/continuous delivery – the automated building, testing and rolling out of software – is an important component of Development-the-design-pattern-factory-method-for-creating-objects/">software development to ensure and improve application quality. In the two-day online training Continuous Integration with Jenkins on October 17th and 18th, you will learn in a realistic training environment how to install Jenkins, configure it, put it into operation and integrate it into your company’s IT infrastructure.

You will practice creating CI/CD pipelines for automated software tests and gain insight into typical use cases as well as the connection to the cloud and the use of Docker. You will also learn how to integrate Jenkins into the popular developer tools Gitlab, Github, SVN, Redmine and Jira.

The training takes place as an online workshop in the browser. Speaker Johannes Kastl is a Linux consultant and certified trainer with a focus on system administration, system and configuration management and project management at B1 Systems.


