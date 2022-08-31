iX workshop: Become a certified IT baseline protection practitioner in three days

You will receive a comprehensive overview of the content and implementation of the BSI’s IT protection methodology. With subsequent examination to a basic protection .

With the IT-Grundschutz, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) provides a proven collection of best practices for creating IT security concepts. The IT-Grundschutz Compendium contributes numerous modules with practical recommendations for securing networks and data, setting up an information security management system (ISMS) and protecting particularly sensitive data.

From October 10th to 12th, 2022, the online training course for IT-Grundschutz practitioners will take place, followed by an online exam. The focus is on the BSI standards 200-x and the content and implementation of the IT baseline protection methodology. Case studies and examples illustrate and deepen the theory. The speaker Johannes Kraus is a lead auditor for management systems according to ISO 27001 and a certified IT baseline protection practitioner.

The workshop takes place via web conference in the browser. The limitation to 15 people offers plenty of room for your own questions.


