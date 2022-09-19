iX Workshop: Application Development for Windows 10 and 11 with WinUI 3 (Last Call)

Learn over two days how to develop modern desktop s for 10 and 11 using the Windows App SDK and Microsoft’s graphics framework 3.

As the successor to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Microsoft offers the Windows UI Library 3 (WinUI 3), a new XAML-based GUI library for creating modern desktop applications. In the two-day online workshop Development-conference/">Develop Modern Desktop Applications with WinUI 3, you will get to know WinUI3 from the ground up and learn how to use the App SDK in conjunction with the new graphics framework to create modern applications for the Windows desktop.

- Advertisement -

The workshop will take place online on October 5th and 6th. The number of places in this workshop is limited to 15 in order to allow plenty of room for your own questions and a lively exchange of experiences with each other and with the speaker. As an experienced developer, trainer Dr. Veikko Krypczyk mainly with Microsoft software.

