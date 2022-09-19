HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftiX Workshop: Application Development for Windows 10 and 11 with WinUI 3...

iX Workshop: Application Development for Windows 10 and 11 with WinUI 3 (Last Call)

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
ix workshop application development for windows 10 and 11 with.jpg
ix workshop application development for windows 10 and 11 with.jpg
- Advertisement -

Learn over two days how to develop modern desktop applications for windows 10 and 11 using the Windows App SDK and Microsoft’s graphics framework winui 3.

 

As the successor to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Microsoft offers the Windows UI Library 3 (WinUI 3), a new XAML-based GUI library for creating modern desktop applications. In the two-day online workshop Development-conference/">Develop Modern Desktop Applications with WinUI 3, you will get to know WinUI3 from the ground up and learn how to use the App SDK in conjunction with the new graphics framework to create modern applications for the Windows desktop.

- Advertisement -

 

The workshop will take place online on October 5th and 6th. The number of places in this workshop is limited to 15 in order to allow plenty of room for your own questions and a lively exchange of experiences with each other and with the speaker. As an experienced developer, trainer Dr. Veikko Krypczyk mainly with Microsoft software.

Newskill Icarus grows with two new screens

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to use Shazam with Spotify to keep your playlists up to date

One of the applications that allows you to discover music with excellent quality...
Latest news

Porsche IPO poses two hurdles for investors

Valuation depends on what Ferrari's success can mimic, and the discount for its complex...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.