iX Workshop: AI hands-on – Machine Learning & Deep Learning (Last Call)

Comprehensive introduction to the practical application of neural networks with TensorFlow and PyTorch – with many practical exercises. Still places available.

In the iX “AI -on” you will learn from scratch how to successfully use and deep in practice. The course first teaches the technical basics of machine learning. In exercises, you will then learn how to program ML models for processing data using Python and the ML frameworks Tensorflow and PyTorch. The speakers Philipp Braunhart and Moustapha Karaki, both data scientists themselves, will also present all the important tools related to the topic of MLOps in practice.

Of the iX-Workshop “AI hands-on” is presented in an innovative format: Over a period of five weeks, you will learn the basics of machine learning on two mornings (Thursday and Friday) and take home exercises to apply what you have learned. In addition, the two trainers offer a half-hour question session on Tuesdays to answer questions about the exercises.

The target group of the event are developers and lateral entrants who would like to learn how to use machine learning in their company for their own projects. In order to be able to guarantee a close exchange between trainers and participants, the workshop is limited to 15 people. It takes place as an online workshop, a current browser is sufficient to participate.