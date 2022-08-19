iX intensive course: VMware vSphere 6 and 7 administration

- Advertisement -

Learn how to install, configure and manage vSphere 6 and 7 over five days with many practical exercises.

In this five-day workshop you will learn how to install, configure and manage a vSphere 6 and 7 environment in numerous practical exercises on a real vSphere system – both on the command line and with the graphical interface.

In this hands-on workshop, there is a particular focus on communicating proven best practices. Speaker Alexej Prozorov is a senior consultant at Söldner Consult GmbH with a focus on cloud computing and virtualization. - Advertisement - The vSphere administration power is aimed at Windows and Linux admins who are looking for a quick and efficient introduction to the VMware virtualization platform used in many companies. The workshop will take place from August 29th to September 2nd, 2022 as an online training course. The number of participants is limited to ten in order to enable intensive work and a comprehensive exchange between participants and speakers. There will be another opportunity to participate in this course in November. Power course administration of VMware vSphere 6 and 7, online course, August 29 – September 2, 2022: Further information and registration The Realme 9 Pro+, revealed: a good dose of power and 5G connectivity