iVoox news for the podcast segment

iVoox, which for those who do not know it, is one of the most important service platforms for creators of audio content on the Internet, has just presented its novelties regarding podcasts.

First of all, the platform points out that It will no longer be mandatory to use its official applications to access the exclusive episodes for subscriberssince from now on it will offer them through private feeds and integrations with other platforms, so subscribers will be able to access exclusive content even from third-party podcast listening apps.



Regarding the additional rewards for being a subscriber, iVoox advances that it is expanding its current range of rewards with the use of three different models: one based on exclusive content, another based on the form of access to it, and the third designed for podcasts of type fiction or serials.

Advances in podcast monetization

On the other hand, are incorporating a new advertising distribution model based on the dynamic insertion of advertising, allowing podcast creators to obtain revenue from advertising both by listening to their episodes both within iVoox and through the rest of the platforms.

Within iVoox for Brands, its native advertising marketplace for podcasts in Spanish, they will incorporate new functions that lead to the incorporation of new brands that wish to offer their advertising in podcasts, and therefore increase the number of advertising campaigns.

And finally present iVoox Live, their live podcast format, where, on the one hand, a greater connection with the followers is achieved, who will be able to participate in the events as an audience, and on the other, a way to monetize the content more directly.

iVoox presents it as follows:

We want to continue promoting growth and monetization in the world of podcasts, and for this reason we are working on the organization of live podcasts, within the work of commercial representation that we offer to our network of creators; from the hiring of the room, the management of the event and its promotion, to the sale of tickets. It is a format that after the pandemic is gaining strength, and that is now presented both as a new way of monetizing your podcast, and as a tool to strengthen the bond with your biggest fan audience.

There is already a date for the first two events, June 18 and July 9, in which the creators of the original mystery iVoox such as Caverna de Ánimas and La Posada del Cuervo will participate.

