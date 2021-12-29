ITV The Voice Kids finalist from Bray to use platform to help those in need

Aishling Mae Bontoyan secured herself a place in the final of The Voice Kids and she is hoping to use her platform to help those in need.

Tonight’s episode on ITV saw the 15-year-old Bray local impress judges Will.I.Am, Mel C from the Spice Girls, Pixie Lott, and Ms Bontoyan’s mentor, Danny Jones from McFly.

Aishling Mae blew the music legends away with her spectacular cover of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

She previously said: “I am so excited to let you know that I am a contestant on The Voice Kids UK 2021 – Christmas Special.

“As I was born here in Ireland I consider this my first home and The Philippines my second and I am so proud to represent both nationalities.

“I grew up in Bray being involved in the St Patrick’s parade with Junior musicals (a musical school), casted on and performed in the Bord Gais Theatre, the local Mermaid Theatre in Bray and sang for mass in Holy Redeemer.”

Music isn’t the only thing close to the young singer’s heart, she loves her nationalities and hopes to raise money for those in need in the Philippines.

“I am well aware of the devastating typhoon that has sadly occurred in the Mindanao and Bisaya region which is where my family comes from.

“I am also planning on a fundraiser after the show is aired to help the victims.

“With the exposure on this show, I can create a greater impact on helping those in need right now in The Philippines.”

Unfortunately, the Wicklow girl lost to 14-year-old Torrin from Oxfordshire, but Aishling Mae was the overall winner on Team Danny, which is a huge achievement!

