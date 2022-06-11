It’s that simple you can use Telegram without giving your number

Being for many their favorite messaging application, Telegram’s has become more than popular due to its notable differences compared to others like WhatsApp where, in its case, the freedom to use its privacy functions prevails. Reasons for its success include some such as allowing users to keep their anonymous identity . Or what is the same; use the app without giving your phone number, but how can we do it?

Telegram's main feature is the privacy of its users and, unlike WhatsApp, with whom it competes fiercely, it is not strictly necessary to use a phone number to access the service. In this way, we do not have to share this contact information if we do not want to. As such, this is a function for which many WhatsApp users have already been requesting seeing the great performance that occurs in Telegram, since it is a most interesting option than it may seem a priori for some users. What reasons does he have to do this? Well, for example, for work reasons (and even people you just met), where we can give our Telegram to someone without having to signal them the phone number and in this way they have no more ways to contact you automatically (SMS, WhatsApp and even apps that sync with your contacts).

What is it about

The reality is that it is something that has always been criticized on WhatsApp, since when you want to talk to another person through them, it is necessary to share their phone number. With the blue app this does not happen since it allows us to share our profile without having to give any phone number. As it does? Really simple, through a Username or profile.

What you do need to know is that you will always need a phone number to register in the application, and every time you go to log in to a Telegram client, that phone will receive the Confirmation code. This means that we will have to have a number attached to the account, although you do not need to give that number to contact other users, which is what it is about.

The idea that the application asks you for a phone number is mainly so that you can have a form of communication with all your contacts, in addition to automatically synchronizing the information in the phone book, that is, the numbers that you have saved on the card Mobile SIM. Once we have registered in the application, that number is associated with a username on the platform.

Once we have created a Telegram account with our phone number, we must create a profile. East profile is what will be our identifier on the platform. That is, it will be the name with which any other user can find us on the platform.

Follow these steps to do it

In a nutshell, the platform allows you to create a username and then use it as identifier instead of your phone number. This way you can share your profile with your contacts and other users, without having to give them your phone number.

In this way, chatting on Telegram without other people seeing your number is extremely simple. It is not necessary to create fake accounts or try to register in the application without a phone (it is something that will initially ask us). It’s as easy as following the steps below.

Enter the app settings and access your profile, which appears at the top of the screen.

Once inside, go to the ‘Username’ section where you must enter the alias.

Once you have chosen your nickname, if you want to hide your phone number when talking to someone, you must search for the person’s username using the app’s search engine.

If you already have an alias created, you can edit it here. And if you don’t have it, it will appear blank and you can do it for the first time.

It must also be said that in this menu you can select the category of Telephone number to define who can see your number. The options you can select are all users on the platform, only your contacts or nobody. In your case, the application allows us to add exceptions, such as some specific contacts to which you can show or hide your phone.