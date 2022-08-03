It’s that easy to recover closed Safari tabs on your iPhone or iPad

- Advertisement -

You may like the Cupertino-based company more or less, but nobody can deny that its and are some of the most complete products. It is true that the price of the family of tablets and phones from the American manufacturer is not especially for all pockets, but no one can doubt the quality they offer. On the one hand, Apple optimizes the operating system, iOS for iPhone or iPadOS for its range of tablets, to guarantee the best user experience. Few phones and tablets on the market offer the fluidity of the range of devices from the company founded by Steve Jobs. In addition, if you know the best tricks to get the most out of these teams, you will be able to squeeze their possibilities. For example, we have told you about the powerful search engine that hides the iPad, how to write faster on your iPad, among other tricks. Today you are going to learn how to recover tabs in Safari. How to recover a closed tab in Safari Safari, the browser that comes natively on the iPad and iPhone, has a series of very interesting functions. In addition to having all kinds of functions to enjoy the best experience, it hides some tools that may be especially useful to you. And one of them is the possibility of recovering any tab that you have closed. This can be very useful in all kinds of situations. For example, it is likely that you have read some interesting content but you closed the corresponding tab and want to recover it. Or maybe you need to retrieve some information but you can’t remember which website you got it from. Luckily, Safari has a secret function that will allow you to recover any closed tab very easily. All you have to do is, within the browser, press the open tabs button, which is located at the bottom. Now, press the “+” symbol that you will find in the upper right corner and you will see that a dropdown automatically opens where you can access a list with all the tabs that you have recently closed. If you want to recover any closed tab in Safari, both on the iPad or the iPhone, you just have to click on the one that interests you and it will open automatically. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and will not take you more than a few seconds, so keep this trick for iPad and iPhone in a safe place as it can get you out of more than one hurry. >