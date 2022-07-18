HomeTech NewsIt's that easy to install an SSD without tools with EZ M.2...

It’s that easy to install an SSD without tools with EZ M.2 clips

Installing an SSD is an extremely simple task that is within the reach of any user. And soon it will be even more so with EZ M.2 clips that will allow secure it to the base plate without the need for tools.

You already know very well that solid state drives completely monopolize client storage and within them, those that connect to PCIe ports are displacing those that use the SATA interface. And this is so because they offer much higher performance and lower consumption.

Another of the great advantages of a PCIe SSD, perhaps the most important, is its enormously reduced size compared to SATA drives that maintain the 2.5-inch format used by hard drives. In addition, these units, standardized under the M.2 format, do not need additional data and power cabling connections because they connect directly to the motherboard.

Be it a desktop or a laptop, its installation is trivial as you will have been seeing in the tutorials that we have been publishing. We locate the corresponding M.2 connector; we remove your retaining screw in your case; We punctured the SSD and screwed it down again to make the unit well secured.

Google Photos begins to suggest fragments with the best parts of your videos

This last step is the one we’ll be skipping once newer motherboards switch to EZ M.2 clips, which basically use a kind of latch instead of the screw.

install an SSD with EZ M.2 clips

Manufacturers like MSI, from which images of their new AMD 600 series solutions have been leaked, will include them on the MEG and MPG series. As you will see in the video, installing an SSD will be even easier.

It must be said that we will not finish getting rid of the screwdriver completely. Most M.2 connectors are located under the usual heat sinks that are usually included in certain level plates and these do usually use screws. And in any case it takes seconds to screw in an SSD, but, well, everything that makes life easier for users is welcome. We will see this type of solutions in the next generations of motherboards.

