It’s that easy to encrypt your Facebook Messenger chats

The privacy of online conversations is a really important issue, since naturally, the vast majority of users We want to have as much privacy as possible. and especially within the world of the internet.

In fact, it is well known that many communications companies track user data, which fortunately can be avoided with various tools, and encryption and encryption of chats is one of them.

Facebook Messenger is a platform that has implemented the chat encryption option, which allows you to keep your conversations and information safe. specifically through end-to-end encryption. This tool can be activated in an extremely simple way, an action that will not take you more than 2 minutes to turn on and for that reason, we want to show it to you today.

Clarified all these points, it remains to say that this can be done both from Android mobiles and from iOS. That said, let’s go through the steps to follow to make your Facebook Messenger chats more secure.

Step by step to encrypt your Facebook Messenger conversations

– Enter the Facebook Messenger application on your mobile, whether it is an Android or iOS.

– Click on the pencil icon that is displayed in the upper right corner.

– Once this is done, press on the tab that shows a padlock in the upper right corner again, to activate it.

– Click on Create a new group, in case you want to have a group chat protected. In case you want it to be for a specific person, search for their name and select it.

As you may have noticed, this process will not take more than the minutes in which you decide with whom you want to have these encrypted chats, so tell us your experience, Did everything turn out to the letter?