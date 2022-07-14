It’s that easy to access new Netflix content with spatial sound

- Advertisement -

netflix-brings-immersive-sound-to-some-originals-in-collaboration-with-sennheiser/">Netflix It is not going through its best moment, with the loss of more than 80,000 subscribers along with the ghost of a new bleeding of clients for the next quarter. But the company continues to add new features to improve the service.

We know that you have cleaned your catalog, and now Netflix just announced through a press release that it adds spatial audio to its offer thanks to an agreement with Senheisser.

The company indicates in the press release that it has published on its official blog that “Netflix spatial audio helps bring the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any music system, so that the work that creators do to introduce you to the story occurs regardless of the device you use to watch Netflix.”

Netflix will now let you enjoy spatial audio on traditional speakers

In case you didn’t know, what spatial audio does is offer surround sound even if your equipment is stereo. As you probably know, you need a 5.1 system to enjoy 3D sound. And if it has the latest technologies like Dolby Atmos, all the better.

The problem is that very few people have such complete sound equipment, so Netflix has reached a agreement with Sennheiser to use its Ambeo technology. This system is capable of delivering surround audio to stereo equipment through software processing.

In addition, Ambe allows you to scan soundtracks recorded in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy them on your stereo speakers, achieving more than decent results. Obviously it’s not going to be the same experience as using a distributed speaker system in the living room to get the best 3D sound, but the result will improve the experience when using Netflix.

How to access Netflix content with spatial audio

Lastly, if you want enjoy spatial audio on Netflix content, that you know that not all movies and series have this option. To do this, all you have to do is use the platform’s search engine and type “Spatial Audio” without the quotes to see the content available in this format. If you write it in Spanish (Spatial Audio) titles do appear, but much less so it is better to do it in English.

Without a doubt, this is excellent news for platform customers, since they will be able to enjoy all Netflix movies and series with surround sound. Perfect to celebrate the arrival of the weekend!