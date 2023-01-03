HomeTech NewsMobileIt's official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in...

It’s official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China

Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
It's official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi decided to launch its Xiaomi 12 flagships in China at the end of December 2021. Now, the company has given details of the launch of its new generation of flagships.

Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro and the MIUI 14 update will be released in China on Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. in Spain).

The official poster also confirms the Leica brand. Interestingly, there is no mention of an X-series device this time around. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro were accompanied by the cheaper Xiaomi 12X, with an older Snapdragon 870 processor, as well as a pocket-sized design. Xiaomi added on Weibo that the standard model is equipped with a flat OLED screen and 1.61mm thick bezels.

It's official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China
It’s official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China

002p2Zyzly1h8kstukpr8j62bc319qro02

- Advertisement -

Also, the company said that the series will be equipped with waterproof (IP68) resistance. We’ve also heard leaks pointing to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a one-inch IMX989 sensor for the Pro model, and telephoto cameras on both models.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Samsung

Bixby is updated to understand the Latin American Spanish language

Samsung has announced that Bixby, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistant, now supports the...
Mobile

Huawei Watch Buds: A smart watch that hides a pair of headphones

Huawei today announced the new Huawei Watch Buds. a curious product that consists of a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.