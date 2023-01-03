It’s official: Xiaomi 13 series will be announced on December 1 in China

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi decided to launch its Xiaomi 12 flagships in China at the end of December 2021. Now, the company has given details of the launch of its new generation of flagships.

Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro and the MIUI 14 update will be released in China on Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. in Spain).

The official poster also confirms the Leica brand. Interestingly, there is no mention of an X-series device this time around. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro were accompanied by the cheaper Xiaomi 12X, with an older Snapdragon 870 processor, as well as a pocket-sized design. Xiaomi added on Weibo that the standard model is equipped with a flat OLED screen and 1.61mm thick bezels.

Also, the company said that the series will be equipped with waterproof (IP68) resistance. We’ve also heard leaks pointing to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a one-inch IMX989 sensor for the Pro model, and telephoto cameras on both models.