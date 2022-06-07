It’s official: USB type C will be mandatory in all phones, when?

It is true that currently the variety of charging ports on phones is not excessively large (nothing to do with what happened when the first models were launched), but there is not much left for everyone to use the same one in Europe. The chosen one is USB type C and this decision from today is official. In this way, both the devices that use the Android operating system and those that do the same with iOS will have to use this connection interface. Yes, the iPhone will have to look at the new standard that the European Union has chosen and, obviously, they will do so because the market is succulent enough to stay out of it. In short, that in not much time, goodbye will be said to Lightning. When will this regulation have to be complied with? Well, there is still a bit left, but it is not as much as what some predicted: in the fall of 2024, mobile devices that do not use USB type C will no longer be sold. In this way, a harmony is achieved that has been sought for a long time with different objectives. . One of them is to minimize the technological waste that is generated annually. And, another, that users do not go crazy when choosing a charger for their smartphone. They will all be compatible, although the output power will be different and here we will have to be careful to take full advantage of fast charging technologies – but there is an attempt to standardize this option, but it seems much more complex. Once the regulations are resolved and only the approval by the European Parliament is missing, where it will go ahead in all probability, it is clear that in Europe the mess with the charging adapters will be something of the past. And, in addition, this will also be positive when it comes to the use of accessories, which is also quite positive. If you are wondering if it is necessary to do this with wireless charging, the reason is not seen because currently all manufacturers use Qi technology, so there is no similar problem to solve. It does not only affect smartphones It is important to mention that this decision does not focus exclusively on phones, although they are the most striking, of course. Practically all the equipment that is considered technological will have to take the same step. One example is consoles; laptops -these have 40 more months to adapt-; tablets; headphones; and even electronic books (here Amazon will have to work to comply with everything on its Kindle). Surprisingly, smartwatches and smartbands won’t be required, which seems to be because it’s common to find magnetic charging on adapters. Therefore, a normalization is sought that makes all the sense of the world and, consequently, it is a great success that users will surely appreciate enormously. Good news, no doubt. >