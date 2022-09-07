It’s official: The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 arrives on August 11 and it doesn’t come alone

- Advertisement -

Although it was rumored in recent days, now it is official: Xiaomi will announce its second folding smartphone on 11, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2. However, that is not all that will arrive during that event, since the Xiaomi Pad tablet 5 Pro will also arrive, as will the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold was launched back in March of last year, almost a year and a half ago, so it will be interesting to see what kind of improvements Xiaomi has introduced and if, this time, it reaches markets outside of China. In recent months, some information about this device has appeared. It is expected to include two displays, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung’s E5 display will be used as the phone’s external display. A 50-megapixel main camera (with Sony’s IMX766 sensor) has also been mentioned, as well as an ultra-thin 13-megapixel unit. At the rear there will also be a telephoto camera that will offer a 2x optical zoom. All under the collaboration with Leica. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is expected to power this smartphone, which will also include Dolby audio.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro will become the company’s new tablet. This device is expected to use a 12.4-inch screen, and to have a 50-megapixel camera on the rear.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro come to succeed the Buds 3 Pro that arrived last year. Those headphones will have support for 48dB intelligent dynamic noise reduction, and spatial audio.