5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeReviewsIt's official: OnePlus will launch its first foldable in the second half...

It’s official: OnePlus will launch its first foldable in the second half of 2023

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
1275652800827097092.jpg
1275652800827097092.jpg
- Advertisement -

oneplus has announced that will launch its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023.

“Our first foldable phone will have the fast and smooth OnePlus experience. It’s a flagship phone that will turn heads, not just for its industrial foldable design, but also for its mechanical technology. We wanted to launch a device that aspires to be at the top of today’s foldable market.” explained Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

OnePlus has also shared the Keys to why your user experience is the fastest and smoothest in the industry: un powerful hardware, great software deeply tuned to support the hardware, and chipset-level algorithms to support it.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, the brand also placed special emphasis on the importance of your community one of the largest technology communities in the world, from which they constantly learn and is essential to improve the overall experience of their devices.

In addition, OnePlus shared its ambitious plan to build a smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its trademark fast and smooth experience to broader categories. Creating this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to offer a seamless connection between its devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and other Internet of Things devices.

The Xiaomi 12 arrive in Spain at full power and with a gift smartwatch: official price and availability


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Premieres coming to Apple TV+ in March 2023: all series and movies

If you are one of those who have an account in the service AppleTV+,...
Apple

End of the notch? iPhone 16 Pro may adopt Face ID under OLED screen in 2024, say rumors

Apple has kept a large notch on the screen of its cell phones since...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.