It’s official: OnePlus will launch its first foldable in the second half of 2023

has announced that will launch its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023.

“Our first foldable phone will have the fast and smooth OnePlus experience. It’s a flagship phone that will turn heads, not just for its industrial foldable design, but also for its mechanical technology. We wanted to launch a device that aspires to be at the top of today’s foldable market.” explained Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

OnePlus has also shared the Keys to why your user experience is the fastest and smoothest in the industry: un powerful hardware, great software deeply tuned to support the hardware, and chipset-level algorithms to support it.

Likewise, the brand also placed special emphasis on the importance of your community one of the largest technology communities in the world, from which they constantly learn and is essential to improve the overall experience of their devices.

In addition, OnePlus shared its ambitious plan to build a smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its trademark fast and smooth experience to broader categories. Creating this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to offer a seamless connection between its devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and other Internet of Things devices.



