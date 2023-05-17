It’s official: Motorola confirms launch of new foldable phones in early June

After several leaks, Motorola has finally confirmed when it will launch its new foldable cell phones. The announcement was made by the company’s official Twitter account, where it says that the new members of the RAZR line will be revealed on June 1st.

What to expect?

The tweet even contains a video that shows the silhouette of two foldable Motorola phones, which we assume to be the RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra, which have already been listed by various sources and even had leaked renderings indicating a large external screen on the Ultra model.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra

It is speculated that the external screen will be AMOLED with a size between 3.4 and 3.6 inches, while the internal screen should be a 6.9″ OLED with 120Hz. The design of the RAZR 40 Ultra should be available in three colors: black, blue and barberry. - Advertisement - There are some AirPods Pro with a USB Type C port, but you won’t be able to buy them

The technical sheet must contain a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB internal storage, dual main camera with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel Hynix Hi1336 ultra-wide secondary sensor and a 32 MP selfie camera housed in the top center of the inner screen.

Motorola RAZR 40

The RAZR 40 should have a smaller external screen that will make it similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, however the Motorola device should have an external finish in vegan leather, which should give it a more premium look.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have specifications on this model, but it is expected that it will have a more modest data sheet compared to the RAZR 40 Ultra, as the idea is that it will be a more affordable foldable compared to its bigger brother. Are you looking forward to Motorola’s upcoming releases? - Advertisement -

know more