It’s official: Messenger will once again be part of the Facebook application

If there is one thing that is very clear in the world of technology, it is that things change, and sometimes at a devilish speed. Some decisions that are made thinking that it is the best thing to do, with the passage of time and due to the evolution of the market, have to be undone. And this is what seems to happen on . What we are talking about is that everything indicates that the messaging will once again be part of the Facebook app. And this is going back to the situation that existed in 2014, there is nothing. Therefore, we are talking about a step back in time and the reasons that have been given for this are almost the same as those that were indicated at the time to divide the developments in two. But, of course, there are conditions that are important and that make what Meta has decided make sense. It is information, no speculation. In a publication by Tom Allison, who is the director of Facebook at the moment, it is where this intention has been indicated (along with a large amount of information). The fact is that the “ability to access the Messenger inbox” is already being tested with the idea that the user does not have to go from one app to another to share anything they think with their contacts, such as the contents that are reviewed in the well-known social network. And this is the key that makes Facebook believe that integrating the two applications allows for a better user experience (which was what Mark Zuckerberg said at the time to do the opposite). The fact is that right now the platform tends to be an option in which content is discovered, such as Reels, which is gaining more and more weight in the social network. In this way, instead of being an option that is used to find out what contacts are doing, its use has become to view videos or images… In other words, it is a bit more like Instagram -with which they hope that the crossed experiences will begin in not a long time. In this way, being able to send a message with content that has been liked will be something that can be done from the Facebook application, without having to resort to another app (in this case Messenger) to achieve it. And therefore it makes sense. Consequently, we are not in one of those cases where a company is wrong, simply its product has come to be used in another way and it adapts to it. No date for an official arrival at Facebook Being clear that the intention is what we have discussed, at the moment nothing approximate is known because Tim Alison himself has not communicated anything about it. Therefore, we will have to wait to see how the tests look, but the merger of the application of the social network with Messenger is something that will happen, there is no turning back. >