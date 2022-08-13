It’s official! “Love, Death & Robots” will have a fourth season on Netflix

Among the many cancellations in recent months, fans of Love, & Robots can breathe easy with the recent renewal of animated production for a new season . The acclaimed anthology has become one of the biggest draws in for its multiple stories that manage to penetrate the soul of each viewer. Set in the present, the future or the past, each short film presents us with a different universe whose theme is love, death or robots.

Since its debut in 2019, it has received great praise from specialized critics and platform users, and has even been compared to another giant on the small screen, BlackMirror. Both have in common that they tell different stories per episode and that they mostly deal with the subject of technology or futuristic worlds, but each one goes their own way of storytelling until it is considered a masterpiece or falls to the level of a regular title.

“Love, Death & Robots” is produced by filmmaker David Fincher. (Netflix)

Developed by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the series has earned a place among the most striking bets in the world of animation. In 2D or 3D formats, the stories provoke different sensations and offer more than one moral at the end of the chapters, although some do not end in a very happy way. The first short directed by Fincher (“Bad Travelling”), the visual madness of “Jibaro” and the sequel to “Three Robots” were released in 2022 as part of the brilliant third installment.

The unique charm of Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots it is a work of visual effects that walks between different themes that, as the title itself assures, are related to love, death and robots (separately or at the same time). Some adventures are completely simple and others have a fantastic approach, but there are plenty that delve into futuristic, technological and space landscapes. Neither the monsters nor the battles are long in coming, as well as very surprising and disturbing moments for the audience.

Animated fiction deals with various stories related to technology, the future or unexplained events. (Netflix)

Blur Studio, Blow Studio, Pinkman TV, Studio La Cachette, Unit Image, Red Dog Culture House, Able & Baker, Axis Studios, Platige Image Studio, Sony Pictures, Passion Animation Studios, Elena Volk Studio, Atomic Fiction, Sun Creature Studio and Digic Pictures are the studios that put together the initial volume, which took it to the top of its popularity. Created by Tim Miller (dead pool), the title made possible under the production of Miller himself along with David FincherJoshua Donen and Jennifer Miller.

