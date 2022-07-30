It’s official! Ben Affleck will return as Batman in “Aquaman 2”

The actor will appear in the second installment of the “ ” saga. (Warner Bros.)

aquaman and the lost kingdom will bring together two great friends from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU): Ben Y Jason Momoa. On his Instagram account, the interpreter of Arthur Curry shared some photos with his co-star of League of Justice and revealed that the American actor will return as for the sequel to be released in 2023. Apparently all is not lost for the Bruce Wayne of the snyderverse.

“BRUCE AND ARTHUR REUNITED. I love you and miss you, Ben. The WB studio visits just explored the backlot well. They caught us on set, ”Moman wrote in reference to the people who saw them together during a tour of the Warner Bros. studios and added in reference to his second solo film of his:“ Great things are coming for Aquaman 2″.

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa reunite after acting together in “Justice League”. (Instagram/@prideofgypsies)

In 2019, Affleck announced that he was leaving the role of Dark Knighthowever, has not completely left behind the character of DC Comics. A year later, it was reported that he would reprise his role for Flashthe tape with Ezra Miller that will arrive in the middle of next year and that will also have in its cast Michael Keaton in his version of Batman. Now, we know that it will integrate the new production on the King of Atlantis.

Director james wan embarked on the continuation of the superhero adventure of the seas, after the successful performance at the box office of the original film in 2018. The screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick takes us back to Atlantis some time after the events of the first film. As the rightful heir to the throne, Arthur Curry has become the king of the underwater city, and he will have to form an alliance with Orm to face a Black Manta much stronger than before.

Ben Affleck debuted as the “Dark Knight” in “Batman vs. Superman,” directed by Zack Snyder. (Warner Bros.)

Leadered by Jason Momoathe production will also feature performances by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman Y Ben Affleck. For now, it is unknown if other members of the Justice League will appear, such as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Flash (Ezra Miller) or Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Jason Momoa’s most recent appearance was in peacemaker

peacemaker debuted this year in hbo max as the first television series derived from the DCEU and opened the door to the union of the narratives of cinema and TV. Created by James Gunn and starring John Cenathe spin off of the suicide squad follows The Peacemaker on a dangerous mission assigned by Amanda Waller, after surviving Bloodshot’s deadly shot.

The cameo of the members of The Justice League in the series set in the DC Extended Universe. (HBOMax)

In the season finale, almost all the current members of the Justice League appeared, including Aquaman. This would be the last appearance of Jason Momoa after having starred with his scene partners in the Snyder Cut which was released exclusively on the streaming in 2021. According to the official Warner Bros. calendar, it is confirmed that it will return in aquaman and the lost kingdom on March 16, 2023.

