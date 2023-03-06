5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsIt's not the latest one, but this iPad is a steal at...

It’s not the latest one, but this iPad is a steal at $79 off

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1678079939 ipad 10th gen rumors.jpg
1678079939 ipad 10th gen rumors.jpg
- Advertisement -
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

If you want to get an excellent tablet, you can’t go wrong with the iPad, and while the 2021 model is a little old at this point, it’s still relatively powerful compared to tablets from other companies. Since it is a bit old, it also has a great deal from Amazon, bringing it down to $250 from $329, a nice $79 discount, and well worth grabbing if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021)

The 2021 Apple iPad was an incremental upgrade to the 2020 model and is a great entry point if you’re entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time. For starters, it runs the A13 bionic chip, which, while two generations older than the A15, is still a powerful little processor bundle and can handle most stuff you throw at it. It also has more than enough RAM to handle day-to-day use, so you won’t constantly have to manage apps or the number of browser windows open. Also, while this deal comes only as a Wi-Fi version, you can grab a cellular version if you’d prefer to go that route, and similarly, we encourage you to grab the 256GB version rather than the 64 GB unless you’re planning on grabbing one of these external hard drive deals.

Besides that, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch retina display which Apple is famous for, and typical features like the Touch ID. That said, what makes the 2021 iPad a great buyer is the newer and more efficient battery which should give you a few extra hours than previous models. Otherwise, the 2021 model is the same as the previous one, with the same great features and accessories working across 2021, 2020, and 2019 models, making this a great upgrade if you’re coming from the earlier models.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the 2021 Apple iPad isn’t going to wow anybody, especially with the new A15 and M1 chips that we see with the more recent iPads. That said, it’s still a powerful tablet, and, more importantly, it’s at a great price, especially with this deal from Amazon bringing it down to $250, so it’s worth grabbing. On the other hand, if you want something a little more modern, check out these iPad deals for deals on the latest gear!

Editors’ Recommendations


- Advertisement -





These are the first manufacturers to support Android 12’s Material You dynamic theme

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.