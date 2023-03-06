It’s not the latest one, but this iPad is a steal at $79 off

If you want to get an excellent tablet, you can’t go wrong with the iPad, and while the 2021 model is a little old at this point, it’s still relatively powerful compared to tablets from other companies. Since it is a bit old, it also has a great deal from Amazon, bringing it down to $250 from $329, a nice $79 discount, and well worth grabbing if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021)

The 2021 Apple iPad was an incremental upgrade to the 2020 model and is a great entry point if you’re entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time. For starters, it runs the A13 bionic chip, which, while two generations older than the A15, is still a powerful little processor bundle and can handle most stuff you throw at it. It also has more than enough RAM to handle day-to-day use, so you won’t constantly have to manage apps or the number of browser windows open. Also, while this deal comes only as a Wi-Fi version, you can grab a cellular version if you’d prefer to go that route, and similarly, we encourage you to grab the 256GB version rather than the 64 GB unless you’re planning on grabbing one of these external hard drive deals.

Besides that, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch retina display which Apple is famous for, and typical features like the Touch ID. That said, what makes the 2021 iPad a great buyer is the newer and more efficient battery which should give you a few extra hours than previous models. Otherwise, the 2021 model is the same as the previous one, with the same great features and accessories working across 2021, 2020, and 2019 models, making this a great upgrade if you’re coming from the earlier models.

Overall, the 2021 Apple iPad isn’t going to wow anybody, especially with the new A15 and M1 chips that we see with the more recent iPads. That said, it’s still a powerful tablet, and, more importantly, it’s at a great price, especially with this deal from Amazon bringing it down to $250, so it’s worth grabbing. On the other hand, if you want something a little more modern, check out these iPad deals for deals on the latest gear!

