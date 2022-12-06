Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
It's not news: Microsoft already tested tabs in File Explorer in Windows 95

By Abraham
It's not news: Microsoft already tested tabs in File Explorer in Windows 95
One of the most interesting features of Windows 11 22H2 is the ability to use File Explorer tabs, new released in October, but which was actually tested by Microsoft 30 years ago, in Windows 95. The discovery was pointed out by the Twitter user @wowstartsnow.

Tabs in File Explorer in Windows 95. Image: @wowstartsnow

According to the user, Microsoft tested tabs in File Explorer while Windows 95 were still in development under the code name Chicago. Unfortunately, the source cannot say why the Redmond company did not make the resource available at the time.

Sets on Windows 10. Image: @wowstartsnow

We expect Microsoft to run other experiments soon on Windows, such as “Sets”, which was tested on Windows 10 internally and allowed grouping apps into tabs, but never reached Insider users for the same mystery.

What new thing would you like to see in Windows 10 or 11? Tell in the comments

